COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Disney employees give back at LA Regional Food Bank

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney employees participated in a Day of Service as part of the Walt Disney Company's Global Week of Service. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The L.A. Regional Food Bank relies on donations as well as volunteers, and it received both on Thursday.

Hundreds of Disney employees participated in a Day of Service as part of the Walt Disney Company's Global Week of Service and the Summer of Service.

Employees from various Disney ABC business units in Southern California volunteered at the food bank, where a check for $5,000 was also presented.

"It translates into 20,000 meals, so the bang for the buck is very significant with a donation like this," L.A. Regional Food Bank CEO Michael Flood said.

Other Disney ABC volunteers spent the day cleaning up the L.A. River.

Efforts like these took place in 17 countries all week long as part of Disney's VoluntEARS program, which aims to intimately connect employees with their communities.

Since the program's inception in 1983, VoluntEARS have provided more than 10 million hours of volunteer service and giving back worldwide.

Ben Sherwood, president of the Disney ABC Television Group, spoke to a large crowd of VoluntEARS about the importance of Thursday's work.

"Every one of us is a citizen of this great city and every one us wants to do a little thing to make the city a better place," Sherwood said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdisneydisney summer of servicedisney voluntearsfood bankspirit of givingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News