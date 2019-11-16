Community & Events

Disney Media Networks, Toys for Tots team up for World's Ultimate Toy Drive

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney Media Networks this week announced its participation in the World's Ultimate Toy Drive campaign to benefit the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation and help bring joy to less fortunate children throughout the U.S. this holiday season.

The World's Ultimate Toy Drive runs through Dec. 15, 2019, with various activations across the company to inspire kids and families to join in the season of giving by giving back to those who need it most. Here are a few ways to join:

  • The ABC Owned Television Stations will host community toy drive events across the eight markets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh and Fresno.

  • Donate a new, unwrapped toy online at shopDisney.com or at a U.S. Disney store from now through Dec. 15, 2019, and Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.

  • ESPN will help Toys for Tots collect toy donations at the Orlando Invitational at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from Nov. 28 - Dec. 1, 2019.

  • "Strahan, Sara & Keke" will be shopping at the Times Square Disney Store on Nov. 13, 2019, to purchase toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

  • "The View" is asking audience members to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to Toys for Tots at their Nov. 27, 2019, taping.


To kick off the campaign, Tamron Hall presented a $300,000 donation from The Walt Disney Company to Toys for Tots on Veterans Day on her nationally syndicated daytime talk show.

ABC and other Disney networks will also feature storyline integrations that highlight the season of giving and supporting all families in need. ABC's "The Goldbergs," "The Conners" and "Fresh Off the Boat," ABC and Disney Channel's holiday special "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" and Freeform's "Wrap Battle" are among the shows with integrations.

The Walt Disney Company has supported Toys for Toys for more than 70 years. In 1947, Walt Disney and his animators designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.

Visit ToysForTots.org/holiday for more information.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
