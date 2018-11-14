COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Malibu residents evacuated from Woolsey Fire seek answers at town hall meeting

Malibu residents evacuated from their homes received an official update on the Woolsey Fire during a meeting in Santa Monica Tuesday night.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of Malibu residents packed the auditorium at Santa Monica High hoping to learn more about the devastating blaze.

Fire officials said it's still too dangerous to allow all Malibu residents to return. Much of the city is still without water and power, and dangerous hot spots are still a concern.

The city is promising it will do all it can to speed up the rebuilding process.

Some in the crowd were angry they couldn't get the answers they were looking for.

"I'm very frustrated, they didn't say anything, they said a lot of words, but there was no facts," Scott Osberg said. "I wanted to find out when do I get to go home."

On Tuesday, evacuation orders in parts of Malibu were lifted.

Authorities said they are working toward allowing all residents to return home as quickly as possible, but do not know when that will be.
