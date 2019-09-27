Community & Events

First major Pride event for Southeast Los Angeles being planned

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- The City of South Gate is working to bring an LGBTQ+ Pride event to the Southeast Los Angeles area.

"Really thrilled that I am fortunate to have great neighboring colleagues that are also going to come on board and we are going to have the first-ever Southeast Pride," said Denise Diaz, Vice Mayor for the City of South Gate.

Neighboring cities are collaborating to make this happen for its LGBTQ+ residents, Diaz says.

"It's a community that has told me that needs more support in the Southeast and in South Gate," said Diaz. "They told me they have to go to Long Beach or West Hollywood to find resources, or to feel comfortable."

They have also partnered up with the Latino Equality Alliance, an organization serving the Latinx LGBT community, to help plan the event.

"We are going to do a whole ceremony of giving out scholarships to our LGTBQ+ students, doing a resource fair and connecting the Southeast cities with a pride run," said Diaz.

Expect the Southeast Pride event to take place on April 2020.

"The goal is to educate the community about inclusivity, diversity, and equity," said Diaz. "And that we are all a part of the community at the end."
