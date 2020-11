EMBED >More News Videos In a year when so many lives have been lost to COVID-19, Dia de los Muertos is being marked with special remembrances for those who fell victim to the virus.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With restrictions for the coronavirus in place throughout Los Angeles, Forest Lawn held its traditional Dia de los Muertos celebrations on Sunday with a virtual event.It was an authentic ceremony with marigolds, larger-than-life sculptures and folkloric dance performances.It all took place before a brightly coloredForest Lawn's floral designers created the sculptures and arrangements.It's inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations. The holiday is marked by remembering and honoring the lives of deceased loved ones.