Coronavirus

Fountain Valley boy celebrates birthday with a surprise garbage truck parade

These Fountain Valley garbage truck drivers came together to make a young boy's birthday very special amid the coronavirus pandemic.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- We've seen some creative birthday surprises during the pandemic, but this one is unique.

Little Jackson Crosby from Fountain Valley turned four, and he loves garbage trucks, so local drivers teamed up to make his day special.

Eyewitness News photojournalist captured the special celebration in Fountain Valley.

"As parents you just want to do the best for your children," said Crosby.

Debbie Killey with Republic Services, a trash removal company, got to work and facilitated a surprise parade for Jackson with garbage trucks.

"Every Friday when the trash trucks come by since he was little they've always waved at him, and they always take the time to smile and honk their horn," said Crosby. "He's fascinated by the sound and, I think, just how friendly they've all been."

Watch the video above for the sweet story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsorange countyfountain valleybirthdaycoronavirus californiacoronavirussurprisecoronavirus orange county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Treating doctors and nurses like VIPS
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Business owners file lawsuit against Newsom, Garcetti over COVID-19 closures
COVID-19 stay-at-home order: Doctors debate when CA should reopen
Newport Beach to consider closing beaches on weekends
OC Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Show More
Latino celebrities call for farmworker protections, COVID-19 resources in Spanish
Carson to start offering free COVID-19 testing for all residents
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
Study: Many are quarantining less during stay-at-home orders
Bay Area city official resigns after tossing cat during online meeting
More TOP STORIES News