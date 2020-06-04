Community & Events

George Floyd death: Voices of the community

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters in Southern California and around the country have demanded justice and police reform. Here are interviews we've had on ABC7 to help guide the conversation and give voice to our community.

Below is a list of the guests we've had on Eyewitness News:

Dr. Tyrone Howard, UCLA, director of the Black Male Institute; Pritzker Family Endowed Chair in Education to Strengthen Families, chair
https://gseis.ucla.edu/directory/affiliation/black-male-institute/

Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter LA
Resource toolkit: https://www.blmla.org/resources

Virgil Howard, African American Board Leadership Institute, chair
https://www.aabli.org

Jim McDonnell, former LAPD assistant chief, former LBPD chief, former LASD sheriff

Rep. Karen Bass

Tommy Tunson, former police chief, Bakersfield College, author of Transformational Policing: Bridging the Racial Divide

Pastor Cue Jn-Marie, The Row Church, Skid Row

https://www.therowchurch.com

Pastor Julian Lowe, Oasis LA
https://www.oasisla.org

Maria Salinas, CEO LA Chamber of Commerce
http://cafwd.org

Lisa Lichtenstein, MFT
http://www.lisalichtenstein.com

Ashley Bryant, therapist

https://www.therapyden.com/therapist/ashley-bryant-oklahoma-city-ok

Hal Kempfer, National Guard and policing expert

Janice Hahn, LA County Board of Supervisors

Mark Ridley-Thomas, LA County Board of Supervisors

Sheriff Alex Villanueva, LASD

Dr. Michael Laurent, psychology professor at CSU Dominguez Hills
https://www.csudh.edu/mft/faculty/michael-g-laurent

Jeffery Wallace, Board of the LA Urban League
https://www.laul.org

Michael Lawson, Urban League

Dr. Cheryl Grills, professor of psychology at LMU
https://bellarmine.lmu.edu/psychology/parc/

