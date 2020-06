George Floyd death: Voices of the community

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters in Southern California and around the country have demanded justice and police reform. Here are interviews we've had on ABC7 to help guide the conversation and give voice to our community.Dr. Tyrone Howard, UCLA, director of the Black Male Institute; Pritzker Family Endowed Chair in Education to Strengthen Families, chairMelina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter LAResource toolkit: https://www.blmla.org/resources Virgil Howard, African American Board Leadership Institute, chairJim McDonnell, former LAPD assistant chief, former LBPD chief, former LASD sheriffRep. Karen BassTommy Tunson, former police chief, Bakersfield College, author of Transformational Policing: Bridging the Racial DividePastor Cue Jn-Marie, The Row Church, Skid RowPastor Julian Lowe, Oasis LAMaria Salinas, CEO LA Chamber of CommerceLisa Lichtenstein, MFTAshley Bryant, therapistHal Kempfer, National Guard and policing expertJanice Hahn, LA County Board of SupervisorsMark Ridley-Thomas, LA County Board of SupervisorsSheriff Alex Villanueva, LASDDr. Michael Laurent, psychology professor at CSU Dominguez HillsJeffery Wallace, Board of the LA Urban LeagueMichael Lawson, Urban LeagueDr. Cheryl Grills, professor of psychology at LMU