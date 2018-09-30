Hermosa Beach Museum exhibit honors Sandpipers philanthropic group

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A new exhibit at the Hermosa Beach Museum is highlighting the work of The Sandpipers, a philanthropic group founded in 1931 during the Great Depression.
A group of 60 Hermosa Beach women wanted to help the community and formed The Sandpipers. They began by creating holiday baskets for South Bay families in need.
The exhibit, "Sandpipers: Philanthropy Through the Decades," showcases charitable work from past to present.
Nearly 60 students received $300,000 from the Sandpiper scholarship program last year. The Holiday Homes Tour and Fashion Show raised approximately $180,000 for their various programs.
There are now more than 700 members of The Sandpipers. The free exhibit will be open to the public until Spring 2019.