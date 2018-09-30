Hermosa Beach Museum exhibit honors Sandpipers philanthropic group

A new exhibit at the Hermosa Beach Museum is highlighting the work of The Sandpipers, a philanthropic group founded in 1931 during the Great Depression.A group of 60 Hermosa Beach women wanted to help the community and formed The Sandpipers. They began by creating holiday baskets for South Bay families in need.The exhibit, "Sandpipers: Philanthropy Through the Decades," showcases charitable work from past to present.Nearly 60 students received $300,000 from the Sandpiper scholarship program last year. The Holiday Homes Tour and Fashion Show raised approximately $180,000 for their various programs.There are now more than 700 members of The Sandpipers. The free exhibit will be open to the public until Spring 2019.