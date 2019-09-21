Hometown legend Billie Jean King gives back to Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Billie Jean King comes home to Long Beach.The tennis champion stopped at Oropeza Elementary School, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, to promote literacy in schools."I grew up in a house that couldn't afford books and I always loved to read so much," said the Long Beach native.Billie Jean King, who is part-owner of the LA Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation are giving every fifth grader in the Long Beach Unified School District a copy of the book, "I am Billie Jean King."The Long Beach Polytechnic High School graduate, alongside Dodger infielders, Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios, hosted the book distribution and reading event. In attendance were a group of fifth graders from Oropeza and Edison Elementary Schools."Long Beach means everything to me," said King. "Anytime I receive any honor, it goes back to the people of Long Beach."The Medal of Freedom recipient is gaining yet another honor this weekend during the grand opening celebration of the new Billie Jean King Main Public Library in downtown Long Beach."I couldn't be more proud to be connected to learning," said King. "If you're young or old, stay curious and keep learning."