Iconic "holiday lights house" to light up early for Halloween with musical light show

House comes alive with musical light show for Halloween
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Brian Foster has been decorating his house with a dazzling display of Christmas lights every winter for over a decade. But just last year, Brian decided to do something special for Halloween as well. His house is synchronized to Halloween music with the lighting going on and off with music that those who drive by can tune into via their car radios.

"It's not only become a family tradition for us, we hear all the time that it's become a family tradition for the community also," Foster told ABC7. "You can't go to theme parks, you can't go off to movie theaters but you can sit in your car, listen to music on 107.3 or social distance and stand out like other people do and watch the light show," he added.

With limited options to entertain the kids and the family this Halloween, Brian's dazzling light show is a welcome relief for parents looking to mix things up.

"We decided to take the kids out and see the lights for some semi normalcy," said Angela Jimenez from Beaumont.

Beyond giving a sense of normalcy, it's a great way to keep the little ones a sense that Halloween isn't totally lost this year due to the coronavirus.

"There's only so much you can do with everything going on at home, so it's keeping the little ones busy here," Joseph Nichols from Beaumont said.

"It's something to give back. To give to the community, it's something that I really enjoy doing," Foster said.

He hopes that his musical light show will give families something safe to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can visit the house at 29558 Crest View Lane, Highland, 92346. The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through Halloween.
