Hundreds take plunge at Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach

By
Hundreds of people started the new year plunging into the ocean at The Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach.

At this event, it's not a polar plunge - it's a splash that brings the community together for some fun in the sun.


"Family, people come down here, have a fun day in our beautiful 70 degree temperature right here in Huntington Beach, California," said Mike Ali, owner of Zach's Pier Plaza, who helps organize the event.

"One of the reasons that I started the splash was to let everyone know you could go in the water any day of the year, which I do! I go in all the time, I never wear a wetsuit. It's never that cold!" said Lee Love, with the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum.


The tradition started 20 years ago as a fundraiser for different non-profits. Now, it's focus is raising money for the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum. Through the years, organizers have added more to the mix, like a pancake breakfast and costume contest to make the beach party bigger and better.
