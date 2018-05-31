COMMUNITY & EVENTS

LA children's museum relocating to Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The Zimmer Children's Museum will soon have a new location and a new name.


The museum will be moving from museum row in Los Angeles to a new space at Santa Monica Place.

The name will be changed to The Cayton Children's Museum, in honor of the Los Angeles philanthropists Barry and Andrea Cayton.

The nonprofit that runs the museum says the couple gave a "generous" donation.

The new museum will occupy a 21,000-square foot space on the third floor of the popular Santa Monica mall.

When completed the museum hopes to draw 300,000 people a year.

The new location will have more space, more classes, extended hours and five exhibition areas.
