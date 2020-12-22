Community & Events

L.A. Rams hold mobile food drive at SoFi Stadium

The event is one of several the L.A. Rams have organized to aid community service.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of families are getting a little bit of help to put food on the table at a mobile food drive in the parking lot at SoFi stadium.

The mobile food drive is the third one this year organized by the L.A. Rams, the L.A. Regional Food Bank and L.A County. Organizers estimate that they will feed about 25,000 families.

"It's just a tremendous opportunity to be out here feeding all those families in need, especially with the pandemic going on. We're just very fortunate to bring light to all the families today," said Rams cheerleader Yalissa C.

The event is also part of the Rams' third annual Community Blitz Day of Service, during which the team works with community organizations to host volunteer events throughout the L.A. area.
