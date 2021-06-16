LA's iconic restaurant Langer's finally reopens for in-person dining

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Things are getting back to normal at one of the most iconic restaurants in Southern California.For the first time in more than a year, the dining room is finally open at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant. During the height of the pandemic, the restaurant managed to survive on delivery and takeout orders.Owner Norm Langer says he's happy to welcome all of his servers and customers back.Restaurant owners and workers were joined by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and LAPD Chief Michel Moore for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen the eatery."Langer's is open, and California is open for business,'' Feuer proclaimed as the restaurant welcomed back diners.Langer's has been in business since 1947.