Iconic WeHo drag restaurant in danger of closing due to pandemic

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "A typical Hamburger Mary's experience is filled with entertainment and fun and frivolity," said Director of Entertainment Marketing Jewels Long Beach.
But this isn't a typical year. And Hamburger Mary's is struggling.
For more than a decade, this West Hollywood spot has served up burgers with a side of sass.
"You'll find a fabulous drag queen performing some sassy lip sync performances, some of your favorite superstars from RuPaul's 'Drag Race'," said Long Beach.
But like many small businesses, they're barely making ends meet.
"We received a small SBA loan at the initial outset. And of course, we were hoping that would get us through the few weeks that was mentioned. Now 10, almost 11 months later we are out of funds," said Long Beach.
Besides glitter and glam, Hamburger Mary's is also known for their generosity.
They often host drag bingo nights to help raise money for gay and straight organizations.
But now they're the ones asking for a little bit of help.
"In order for us to stay open, we have our GoFundMe up asking for the community's support and maintaining the fixed costs associated with staying in this location," said Long Beach.
Places like Hamburger Mary's still have to maintain payments for things like cabaret licenses and dance floor permits whether or not they're open.
"The history of our very vibrant and rich LGBTQIA community in the heart of West Hollywood and in Los Angeles as a whole is in severe danger of being erased by this horrible tragedy. We hope that we can stay here as a rock for our community and as a service to our community for many years to come," said Long Beach.
You can help save hamburger Mary's by donating to their GoFundMe here.
