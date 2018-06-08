Lime adding scooters in Santa Monica

Lime is adding scooters to its Santa Monica fleet.Lime is better known for its manual and electric assist bike shares.The company celebrated by giving a demonstration in downtown Santa Monica.Lime-S scooters cost $1 to unlock and $0.15 per minute of riding.Like their bicycles, the scooters will be dockless, meaning riders don't have to return them to a central location when finished.The scooter market in Santa Monica has been dominated by a company named Bird.And Lime enters the market at a time when residents and city officials are pushing back against the dockless mobility craze.Residents have complained about scooters and bikes being left in the middle of sidewalks and building entrances.