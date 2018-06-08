COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lime adding scooters in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Lime is adding scooters to its Santa Monica fleet.



Lime is better known for its manual and electric assist bike shares.

The company celebrated by giving a demonstration in downtown Santa Monica.

Lime-S scooters cost $1 to unlock and $0.15 per minute of riding.

Like their bicycles, the scooters will be dockless, meaning riders don't have to return them to a central location when finished.

The scooter market in Santa Monica has been dominated by a company named Bird.

And Lime enters the market at a time when residents and city officials are pushing back against the dockless mobility craze.

Residents have complained about scooters and bikes being left in the middle of sidewalks and building entrances.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstransportationSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News