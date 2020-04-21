food bank

List of Los Angeles, Southern California food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis

LOS ANGELES -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.

If you need help, help is here. These are some of the hunger-relief organizations across Southern California divided by county:



Here's an additional selection of food banks provided by the California Department of Social Services.

Los Angeles County

Food Bank of Southern California
1444 San Francisco Avenue
Long Beach
562-435-3577

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
1734 East 41st Street
Los Angeles
323-234-3030

Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
8014 Marine Way
Irvine
949-653-2900

Community Action Partnership of Orange County
11870 Monarch Street
Garden Grove
714-897-6670

Riverside County

Second Harvest Food Bank
serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
2950-B Jefferson Street
Riverside
951-359-4757

San Bernardino County

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County
696 S. Tippecanoe Avenue
San Bernardino
909-723-1500

Ventura County

Food Share Inc. of Ventura County
4156 North Southbank Road
Oxnard
805-983-7100

Kern County

Community Action Partnership of Kern
5005 Business Park N
Bakersfield
661-336-5236

Click here for more coronavirus coverage from ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscoronavirusfree foodfood bank
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Southern California health and safety coronavirus resources
Southern California coronavirus resources, information
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
FOOD BANK
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
OC volunteers say need for food distribution is growing
formerly homeless man from atlanta installs hand washing stations to stop the spread of covid-19
South LA church holds emergency food drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily coronavirus briefing - LIVE
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Food trucks now allowed to operate at California rest stops
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Show More
Chargers player launches fundraiser to help seniors
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
Police use drones to enforce physical distancing in Mexico
Dozens of oil tankers docked in Long Beach
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
More TOP STORIES News