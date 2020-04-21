List of Los Angeles, Southern California food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis

If you need help, help is here. These are some of the hunger-relief organizations across Southern California divided by county:
- Visit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank website for an interactive map of food banks in Los Angeles County.
- Click here for a searchable map of food pantries across the Inland Empire from Feeding America.
- Click here for a map of food pantries in Orange County.
- Click here for a map of food pantries in Ventura County.
Here's an additional selection of food banks provided by the California Department of Social Services.
Los Angeles County
Food Bank of Southern California
1444 San Francisco Avenue
Long Beach
562-435-3577
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
1734 East 41st Street
Los Angeles
323-234-3030
Orange County
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
8014 Marine Way
Irvine
949-653-2900
Community Action Partnership of Orange County
11870 Monarch Street
Garden Grove
714-897-6670
Riverside County
Second Harvest Food Bank
serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
2950-B Jefferson Street
Riverside
951-359-4757
San Bernardino County
Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County
696 S. Tippecanoe Avenue
San Bernardino
909-723-1500
Ventura County
Food Share Inc. of Ventura County
4156 North Southbank Road
Oxnard
805-983-7100
Kern County
Community Action Partnership of Kern
5005 Business Park N
Bakersfield
661-336-5236
