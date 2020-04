List of Los Angeles, Southern California food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis

LOS ANGELES -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.If you need help, help is here. These are some of the hunger-relief organizations across Southern California divided by county:Here's an additional selection of food banks provided by the California Department of Social Services 1444 San Francisco AvenueLong Beach562-435-35771734 East 41st StreetLos Angeles323-234-30308014 Marine WayIrvine949-653-290011870 Monarch StreetGarden Grove714-897-6670Second Harvest Food Bankserving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties2950-B Jefferson StreetRiverside951-359-4757696 S. Tippecanoe AvenueSan Bernardino909-723-15004156 North Southbank RoadOxnard805-983-71005005 Business Park NBakersfield661-336-5236