Community & Events

Local artist makes miniatures of iconic L.A. landmarks

An artist in Miracle Mile is creating miniatures of iconic Los Angeles landmarks.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local artist makes miniatures of iconic L.A. landmarks

Miracle Mile (KABC) -- Do you ever wish you could hold a piece of LA in the palm of your hand?

Well, local artist Kieran Wright can get pretty close to making that happen with his business Small Scale LA.

"This all started at the beginning of the pandemic when I needed something to pass the time. Basically, I needed a new hobby. So, I thought I'd give making miniatures a go," said Wright.

The Miracle Mile resident was working in airline marketing before the pandemic. But like many people, he was let go.

That's when he turned to watch YouTube videos to develop his newfound passion.



"A friend of mine suggested that I put pictures up on Instagram because, at that point, I was just really doing it for myself. So as soon as I put it on Instagram, it kind of went wild," he said.

Wright said his love of L.A. history and architecture inspires his work. He mainly creates miniatures of iconic local landmarks.

Check out the video above for more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmiracle milelos angeles countycommunity journalistsmall businessin the communitypreservation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County eligible to advance to least-restrictive yellow COVID tier
Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial
Armed men pose as cops, handcuff and carjack victims in Burbank: VIDEO
Baby says 'Mama' in a 'demonic' sounding way
Former Riverside County health officer speaks out on handling of pandemic
2 Asian women stabbed in broad daylight in NorCal
Program helps students pay for AP exams, college application fees
Show More
Sand shortage at 3 OC beaches prompts calls for replenishment
'He was so lucky': 3-year-old survives 5-story fall out window
John Cox's use of bear in recall campaign slammed as 'shameful'
Azusa church gives back-to-school haircuts, supplies, treats for students
Video shows girl, 6, narrowly escape shark in Hawaii
More TOP STORIES News