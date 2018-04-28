Software developer Laserfiche is commissioning a series of murals.The Long Beach company said in a statement it's teaming up with the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association. The company wants to inspire artists, its employees and bring attention to Long Beach's Bixby Knolls neighborhood.The selected artist will create site-specific murals for inside the Laserfiche headquarters, as well as on the company's parking deck.Artists can submit their portfolio up until midnight on June 18.