It was a festive atmosphere for the opening of the Red Car Greenbelt in Long Beach. City leaders and local residents came to see the new walking trail.The walking trail is 3.6 acres and connects several east Long Beach neighborhoods.The area had been an unused strip of land for decades; now it has pathway lighting, rail boulders for seating and native landscaping.It's part of a larger greenbelt project in Long Beach, in an effort to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.The total cost for the Red Car Greenbelt is $1,050,334.