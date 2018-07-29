COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mosaic mural tells history of San Pedro in tile

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
Art lovers came out to the Corner Store in San Pedro to raise money for artist Julie Bender.


Her mural takes up a 200-foot wall on 25th Street.

The artist is telling the history of San Pedro with tile.

The mosaic is made up of hand-painted tiles, beads, mirrors, broken china and decorative pins.

The beer and wine tasting at the Corner Store will help raise funds to finish the wall.

Bender sold tiles at the event for $10-$50 that can be personalized.

She then takes them to her kiln, to later become part of the mosaic.

Julie says she will complete her history wall by October.
