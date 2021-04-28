All Good News: OC holocaust survivor celebrates passion for art on 100th birthday

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- She fled the Nazi's during world war two, moved to a foreign land and made Southern California her home. Now Desiree Engle is celebrating a milestone birthday: 100 years!"Somebody sent me a birthday card that says you may be 100, but you think you're only 40! That's exactly how I feel. Maybe 60!" laughed Engel.Desiree has an incredible story, dating back to her days as a newlywed during World War II. When Germany invaded Yugoslavia, she says she spent four years in displaced persons camps, eventually leading her to America where she ended up in Fullerton. That's where she raised her three kids and worked a full time job, until the second half of her life when she fell in love with art."I had a very very good teacher. She finally told me after a couple of years, she said you know what I think you should go to college and take up art. I said what?! (laughs) you really think so?" she said.So that's what she did, earning a bachelor's degree from Cal State Fullerton in her 50's."I was going to college with all these 18, 19 year olds and it was fabulous. Just enjoyed myself so much," said Engel.In her 70's she earned a Masters. Now, she's teaching art, is a competitive scrabble player and spelling bee contestant - all talents her children never knew she had."She didn't have time to do any of these passions that she's developed later in life, so it's like, I say to her, she's proof that the second part of life can be better than the first because she has just blossomed in her older years," said her daughter Linda Engel.Art helped her get through the pandemic, creating ceramic flowers for her blank patio wall."So that's what I've been doing during the COVID and it's been fun, it's been great. Kept me busy," said Desiree.She's also kept in touch with people this past year, which she says helps her keep going."She's on Zoom all day every day now. How many 100 year old people do you think are on Zoom right?" laughed her daughter Linda.Desiree's secret to a long life is loving people and making the best of what life has to offer."Yea I want to live to 200! I've got so much more to do!" she laughed.