All Good News

Nonprofit mobile food service Feeding in Motion gets meals to those in need

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Feeding in Motion' gets meals to those in need

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- An Orange County nonprofit has been helping feed families in need for more than a decade. Feeding in Motion makes sure no food gets wasted. And their work became even more important with the pandemic, with the number of people in need skyrocketing over the last year.

"I was just getting over my first cancer, stage 4 breast cancer, and I was doing 25-50 families a week. Since the COVID, now it's 100 to 200 a week," said Brenda Smith, the CEO of Feeding in Motion.

Smith knows what it is like to deal with disease. She has fought and survived cancer twice. Through it all, with the help of volunteers, she has continued her charity work.

"Find something that you love doing best," said Smith.



Feeding in Motion is growing fast, and has some very big goals.

"It is to make sure we feed those by the thousands, to make sure we eradicate food insecurity," Odessa Cegers, the nonprofit's executive director.

"That's the joy of my life, and it makes me cry, because that's one less family that doesn't have to go to the streets, one less family that won't become homeless," said Smith.

She is not slowing down and as long as there is someone in need Feeding in Motion will be on the move, too.

For more information, visit www.feedinginmotion.com.

MORE | LA Regional Food Bank opens new distribution center
EMBED More News Videos

The L.A. Regional Food Bank has been a lifesaver for thousands of families during the pandemic. And the demand for food is still very high. The Food Bank has just opened a new distribution center to make it possible to help even more people.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsorange countyfoodfree foodnonprofitall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
Dog Lodge gives senior dogs a place to live out their final days
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires Thursday
IE woman welcomes first child for Mother's Day
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires May 13
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
5 SoCal DMV workers admit roles in bribery scandal
Palisades Fire renews criticism over LA councilman's homeless plan
Search underway for boy, 5, allegedly abducted by mom in East LA
CA child porn arrest: Detectives find 1K DVDs showing kids being raped
Free legal services offered to victims of anti-Asian hate crimes
Show More
Families mourn losses as law enforcement, activists differ on how to improve mental health responses
Would you try soap made from snail slime?
Suspected arsonist charged in 1,158-acre Palisades Fire
Child fights for her life with 'most expensive drug in the world'
Orange County eligible to advance into yellow tier
More TOP STORIES News