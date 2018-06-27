Palisades Park in Santa Monica spruced up for summer

The sprucing up of Palisades Park in Santa Monica is just in time for summer.The city's Public Landscape Division has been busy planting 56 new palm trees, replacing ones damaged to a fungal disease.The park has more than 1,200 trees, nearly half of which are palms. City officials say they planted three different varieties of palms, providing age diversity, adding to the sustainability to the park.City workers also painted 192 benches And refurbished 102 trash cans.Built in 1892, Palisades Park is Santa Monica's oldest and it's also the city's largest at 26 acres.