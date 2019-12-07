Weather doesn't dampen holiday spirits at Pasadena City Hall Christmas tree lighting

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- With Santa's help, the Mayor of Pasadena flipped a switch and lit the Christmas tree at city hall."I'm always gratified when it lights up. I've got this big switch and if you throw the switch and it doesn't work, it's a big problem," said Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek.There were no technical glitches and Mother Nature cooperated. Though the mayor admitted he wasn't so sure earlier this afternoon."We had a luncheon at the Rose Bowl and come out and it was raining very hard," said Tornek.The rain pounded down in many areas much earlier than expected. By early evening the rain had stopped much to the excitement of those who wanted to step out to enjoy the holiday festivities.With more rain expected over the weekend, some said they weren't sure if it would change their plans.Others said a little rain wasn't going to stop them."Not at all. Got to keep going with the holiday spirit," said Frances Saunders of Pasadena.