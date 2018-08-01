COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa Monica camp allows young girls to explore male-dominated jobs

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The Santa Monica day camp Rosie's Girls is in its 17th year.


The camp allows middle-school-aged girls to explore different trade jobs that are normally male-dominated.

The Santa Monica camp is focusing on carpentry, welding and firefighting. Rosie's Girls also helps girls develop their confidence and self-image.

The camp was named after the iconic 1940s symbol of female empowerment, Rosie the Riveter.

Each year, the camp focuses on a project. This year, the girls are making a table.

After two years of participation, girls are no longer eligible for the Rosie's Girls camp, but they can participate in "stepping stone" programs to keep them in touch with the group.

Rosie's Girls has eight locations in five states.
Related Topics:
community-eventswomencampjobssummerSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
