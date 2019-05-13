Community & Events

Silver Lake wine shop celebrates female winemakers

By
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Coly De Haan is the owner of Vinovore, a wine shop in Silver Lake that celebrates female winemakers.

"It was kind of around the election, and I thought we were going to have our first female president so I was very charged up and had the idea to only carry female winemakers" said De Haan. "When I started asking my peers about it, they were all very supportive."

Though she wanted her shop to have a female focus, she didn't want it to feel like a shop that only women could enjoy.

"I didn't want it to be gimmicky like 'Boss-Lady Wines' or paint the whole thing pink," she said. "I think one of the most important things is not just women supporting women but men supporting women. We have a lot of male customers, I would say probably more than women."

"I did not see the sign that says 'Lady Winemakers' until just now," said a male customer. "But it didn't really matter to me either way. It's a wine store. She's very pleasant and it's a cool store."

But others stop by the store for the exact reason that there is a focus on female winemakers.

"I found out the first time I was here that it was all women winemakers, all made by women. So we specifically came over here today because of that," said another customer.

De Haan says her favorite part of owning Vinovore is having female winemakers reach out to her about wanting their wine sold in her shop. She describes it as, "kind of the coolest thing in the world for me."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssilver lakelos angeles countyshop localcommunity journalistwinewine industryin the communitycommunitywomenneighborhood finds
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News