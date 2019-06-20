Disney star Sofia Carson teams up with Make-A-Wish to fulfill 16-year-old's dreams

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney Channel star Sofia Carson teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant the wish of 16-year-old Avery Tilki from Oxford, Connecticut.Tilki is battling end-stage renal disease and her wish was to meet her favorite star, Sofia Carson.Tilki's family also attended and said it was a dream come true to see her wish fulfilled."To be able to see her do this and make this dream she's had since she was little, standing on actual stage with this star that's she's idolized is just amazing," said her sister Allison.She not only got to meet Carson, she also got to attend the rehearsal for the Radio Disney musical celebration called ARDYs in Studio City.After the rehearsal, Carson took Tilki to her dressing room where the two talked, sang and even danced together."It is the greatest thing. The greatest gift that I have received is being able to, in some way, make a little girl somewhere in the world, smile," Carson said. "It was the most special thing in the world."