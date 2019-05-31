Community & Events

Southern California LGBTQ+ events celebrating June's Pride Month

The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower at 900 Ocean Front Walk in Los Angeles was painted by Patrick Mason and Michael Brunt in June of 2017. (instagram.com/venice_life600)

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Here's a list of events and celebrations in Southern California.

May 22-June 30:
One City One Pride 2019

May 31:
LGBT Night with the L.A. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium
Santa Monica Playhouse: Cinderella Topsy Turvy

June 1:
Pride is Universal: L.A. Pride Night at Universal Studios Hollywood
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
Pier: Wake Up With the Waves
Santa Monica Pier: Smorgasburg Pride Edition
Beach, Please! Big Venice Beach Cleanup
4th Annual Venice Pride Sign Lighting & Block Party
Gaywatch: Official Venice Pride After Party

June 1-June 28:
California Heritage Museum: Lou D'Elia in collaboration with Gus Harper and Gino Perez

June 2:
Trans Brunch
FEM(ME): Fueling the Female Force Within

June 3:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE Pong

June 5:
Gay Comedy Show
MCM X L.A. Pride Shopping Event hosted by Bella Thorne
Santa Monica Place: Kids Club with Twinkle Time
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition
Main Library: Frank DeCaro and Pandora Boxx present Drag!

June 6:
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Main Library: Soundwaves: john cage's "Lecture on nothing"

June 7:
L.A. Pride Festival Opening Ceremony
Youth Dance at the Los Angeles LGBT Center
WISE & Healthy Aging Headquarters: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall

June 8:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
3rd St Promenade: Color Me Proud Sidewalk Chalk Drawing
Main Library: Rainbow Family Story Time
Pier: Queer Prom Santa Monica

June 8 and 9:
L.A. Pride Festival
Pride on the Boulevard

June 9:
The 49th annual L.A. Pride Parade
3rd St Promenade: Color Me Proud Sidewalk Chalk Drawing

June 10:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE Pong

June 11:
Montana Library: Rainbow Family Story Time

June 12:
3rd St Promenade: Midday Tai Chi
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition

June 13:
Pico Library: Rainbow Reads
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Fairview Library: SAMO PRIDE MOVIE: LOVE, CECIL (2017)
The Bungalow: Pride Speaker Series

June 14 and 15:
Trans Pride at the Los Angeles LGBT Center
Pier Aquarium: Happy Hour x SaMo PRIDE

June 15:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
Pride on the Port #PopLA19 at the Los Angeles Waterfront

June 16:
L.A. Pride's Youth Silent Disco at SaMo Pride

June 17:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE PONG

June 19:
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition

June 20:
Pico Library: Zine Workshop: Pride Month
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Montana Library: SAMO PRIDE MOVIE: MOONLIGHT (2016)
The Bungalow: Pride Speaker Series

June 22:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
Valley Pride 2019
The First Ever Santa Monica PRIDE Bar Crawl

June 23:
3rd St Promenade: International Yoga Day Celebration
McCabe's Guitar Shop: The Singing Out Tour 2019

June 24:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE PONG
Fairview Library: Pajama Story Time with Author Rachael MacFarlane

June 25:
Expert Dojo: SM Chamber Pride Biz@Sunset

June 26:
3rd St Promenade: Midday Tai Chi
Main Library: Mini Makers: Rainbow Pride Month
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition

June 27:
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Bike Local SM Handlebar Happy Hour with PRIDE
The Bungalow: Pride Speaker Series

June 28:
Annenberg Beach House: SMPL at the Beach Presents: Drag Queen Story Hour
Pier Aquarium: Happy Hour x SaMo PRIDE
3rd St Promenade: Screening of "Love Simon"

June 29:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
3rd St Promenade: SaMo Pride Com Hosted By Hi De Ho Comics
3rd St Promenade: Pride on the Promenade with T-Mobile
Pier Aquarium: Happy Hour x SaMo PRIDE

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7pride.
Related topics:
community & eventslgbtqlgbtq prideparadecommunitylgbt
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News