Southern California LGBTQ+ events celebrating June's Pride Month

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Here's a list of events and celebrations in Southern California.
May 22-June 30:
One City One Pride 2019
May 31:
LGBT Night with the L.A. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium
Santa Monica Playhouse: Cinderella Topsy Turvy
June 1:
Pride is Universal: L.A. Pride Night at Universal Studios Hollywood
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
Pier: Wake Up With the Waves
Santa Monica Pier: Smorgasburg Pride Edition
Beach, Please! Big Venice Beach Cleanup
4th Annual Venice Pride Sign Lighting & Block Party
Gaywatch: Official Venice Pride After Party
June 1-June 28:
California Heritage Museum: Lou D'Elia in collaboration with Gus Harper and Gino Perez
June 2:
Trans Brunch
FEM(ME): Fueling the Female Force Within
June 3:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE Pong
June 5:
Gay Comedy Show
MCM X L.A. Pride Shopping Event hosted by Bella Thorne
Santa Monica Place: Kids Club with Twinkle Time
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition
Main Library: Frank DeCaro and Pandora Boxx present Drag!
June 6:
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Main Library: Soundwaves: john cage's "Lecture on nothing"
June 7:
L.A. Pride Festival Opening Ceremony
Youth Dance at the Los Angeles LGBT Center
WISE & Healthy Aging Headquarters: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall
June 8:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
3rd St Promenade: Color Me Proud Sidewalk Chalk Drawing
Main Library: Rainbow Family Story Time
Pier: Queer Prom Santa Monica
June 8 and 9:
L.A. Pride Festival
Pride on the Boulevard
June 9:
The 49th annual L.A. Pride Parade
3rd St Promenade: Color Me Proud Sidewalk Chalk Drawing
June 10:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE Pong
June 11:
Montana Library: Rainbow Family Story Time
June 12:
3rd St Promenade: Midday Tai Chi
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition
June 13:
Pico Library: Rainbow Reads
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Fairview Library: SAMO PRIDE MOVIE: LOVE, CECIL (2017)
The Bungalow: Pride Speaker Series
June 14 and 15:
Trans Pride at the Los Angeles LGBT Center
Pier Aquarium: Happy Hour x SaMo PRIDE
June 15:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
Pride on the Port #PopLA19 at the Los Angeles Waterfront
June 16:
L.A. Pride's Youth Silent Disco at SaMo Pride
June 17:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE PONG
June 19:
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition
June 20:
Pico Library: Zine Workshop: Pride Month
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Montana Library: SAMO PRIDE MOVIE: MOONLIGHT (2016)
The Bungalow: Pride Speaker Series
June 22:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
Valley Pride 2019
The First Ever Santa Monica PRIDE Bar Crawl
June 23:
3rd St Promenade: International Yoga Day Celebration
McCabe's Guitar Shop: The Singing Out Tour 2019
June 24:
3rd St Promenade: PRIDE PONG
Fairview Library: Pajama Story Time with Author Rachael MacFarlane
June 25:
Expert Dojo: SM Chamber Pride Biz@Sunset
June 26:
3rd St Promenade: Midday Tai Chi
Main Library: Mini Makers: Rainbow Pride Month
3rd St Promenade: Work It Wednesdays, PRIDE Edition
June 27:
Santa Monica Place: Live Music under "Lanterns of Love"
Bike Local SM Handlebar Happy Hour with PRIDE
The Bungalow: Pride Speaker Series
June 28:
Annenberg Beach House: SMPL at the Beach Presents: Drag Queen Story Hour
Pier Aquarium: Happy Hour x SaMo PRIDE
3rd St Promenade: Screening of "Love Simon"
June 29:
Pier: Run + Yoga = ROGA
3rd St Promenade: SaMo Pride Com Hosted By Hi De Ho Comics
3rd St Promenade: Pride on the Promenade with T-Mobile
Pier Aquarium: Happy Hour x SaMo PRIDE
