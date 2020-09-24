Community & Events

How Southern California mountain resorts are prepping for new normal in the age of COVID

The fall season may have just started but local ski resorts across Southern California are already looking ahead to when they can reopen and what that will look like in the age of coronavirus.

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood is planning on limiting attendance to half of normal levels and using a contactless check-in service. Face masks and physical distancing requirements will also be in place.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs is hoping to rely on its six-person chairlifts so families and groups who come together can stay together.

Big Bear Resort, which includes Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, will implement face coverings, more sanitation on the mountains and physical distancing when possible.

The resort will also prioritize access for season pass holders, while tightly regulating the number of daily lift tickets that can only be purchased in advance, in order to mitigate large crowds.

Those interested in visiting any of the Southland's local mountain resorts are advised to check each resort's COVID-19 requirements before heading there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouthern californiacoronavirussnowskiingski resortscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCE utility equipment eyed as possible source of Bobcat Fire
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Boy laid to rest in OC after alleged abuse-related death in Idaho
1 fatally shot by OC sheriff's deputies in San Clemente
At least 1 officer shot, unclear if tied to protests: Louisville police
Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured QB's lung
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power
Show More
100 firefighters from Mexico coming to help fight Central California wildfire
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
Bobcat Fire containment more than doubles to 38%
More TOP STORIES News