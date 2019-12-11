Spark of Love Toy Drive 2020 - Donate today

We have partnered once again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program is celebrating 71 years of collecting and distributing toys. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS
Subaru - www.subaru.com/share-the-love.html
Mathis Brothers - www.mathisbrothers.com
Ontario Auto Center - www.ontarioautocenter.com
Ben's Asphalt - http://www.bensasphalt.com/
SoCal Honda Dealers - http://www.socalhondadealers.com/
Walmart - www.walmart.com
The Collection Riverpark - http://thecollectionrp.com/
Stater Bros. Charities - https://www.staterbros.com/stater-bros-charities/
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE PARTNERS
JAKKS Pacific - www.jakks.com
KWAVE - /www.kwve.com
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - www.toysfortots.org
ESPNLA 710 - www.espn.go.com/losangeles/radio
International Paper - www.internationalpaper.com
Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - www.supportlafd.org
K-FROG 95.1 - https://kfrog.radio.com/events/k-frogs-27th-annual-spark-love-toy-drive
HOW TO DONATE
- Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.
- Donate online by going to https://supportlafd.kindful.com/?campaign=1032876 to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.
- Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Ontario, Canoga Park, Irvine or Cerritos.
- Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at any Subaru Retailer or Toys for Tots Collection Box. *During the Subaru "Share the Love" retail event, Subaru will donate $250 to select charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at participating Subaru Retailers. See details here. In addition, as the proud presenting sponsor of the ABC7 "Spark of Love" Toy Drive, your Southern California Subaru of America Retailers will make an additional donation to the ABC7 "Spark of Love" Toy Drive for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased in Southern California up to a guaranteed total donation of $50,000.
Suggested Donation Items
We get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items:
Non Gender Specific
MP3s
Cameras
Watches
Jewelry
Sunglasses
Earplugs/earphones
Cellphone cases
Boys
Skateboards
Razor scooters
Basketballs, soccer balls and footballs
Girls
Cross-body purses/bags
Make-up brushes
Blow dryers
Flat irons
Hot iron tools
SPARK OF LOVE CALENDAR OF EVENTS
You can also support the "Spark of Love" by attending one of the following events. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities. Please check our page often for more updates.
KICK-OFF EVENT
Saturday, Nov. 16
Ventura County Fire Fighters
Spark of Love Kick Off
"Tree Lighting Celebration and Makers Market"
11:00 a.m. -8:30 p.m.
The Collection RiverPark
2751 Park View Court
Oxnard, CA 93036
STUFF A BUS EVENTS
Friday, December 6
ABC7 & Southland Firefighters
"Stuff a Bus"
4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mathis Brothers
4105 Inland Empire Blvd.
Ontario 91764
(818) 863-7220
AND
Westfield Topanga
6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
Canoga Park 91303
(818) 863-7220
Friday, December 13
ABC7 & Southland Firefighters
"Stuff a Bus"
4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Los Cerritos Center
239 Los Cerritos Center
Cerritos 90703
(818) 863-7220
AND
Orange County Great Park in the City of Irvine
8000 Great Park Boulevard
Irvine 92618
(818) 863-7220
OTHER SPARK OF LOVE EVENTS
Saturday, November 23
San Bernardino County Fire Department
8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Hesperia Pancake Breakfast
Percy Baker Center 9333 E Ave.
Hesperia 92345
Saturday, November 30
San Bernardino County Fire Department
9:30 am - 2:30 pm
High Desert Gateway Toy Drive
In the courtyard between Dickey's BBQ and Jimmy Johns
12693 Main St.
Hesperia 92344
Saturday, November 30
San Bernardino County Fire Department
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"
58501 Twentynine Palms Hwy
Yucca Valley 92284
Friday & Saturday, November 29 & 30
Monrovia Fire Department
"Stuff the Monrovia Engine"
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Studio Movie Grill
410 South Myrtle Avenue
Monrovia 91016
(626) 256-8181
Sunday, December 1
City of Corona
"Holiday Lighting Celebration"
3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Historic Civic Center Theatre
815 W 6th Street
Corona, California 92882
(951)737-3504
Tuesday, December 3
City of Redondo Beach
"Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"
4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Redondo Beach City Hall
415 Diamond Street
Redondo Beach, 90277
(310) 372-1171
https://www.redondo.org
Thursday, December 5
San Bernardino County Fire Department
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Hesperia Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
15833 Smoke Tree St
Hesperia 92345
Thursday, December 5
"City of Redondo Beach
"Riviera Village Holiday Stroll"
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. Holiday parade
Riviera Village
1728 S. Catalina
Redondo Beach, 90277
http://www.rivieravillage.net
Thursday, December 5
Culver City Fire Department and KROQ
"Kevin & Bean's Toy Drive for Spark of Love"
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Culver City Fire Station #1
9600 Culver Blvd.
Culver City 90232
https://kroq.radio.com/events/kevin-bean-s-toy-drive-for-spark-of-love
Friday, December 6
City of Pasadena
"City of Pasadena Mayor's Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Pasadena City Hall
100 N. Garfield Avenue
Pasadena 91101
(626) 744-7311
https://www.cityofpasadena.net
Friday, December 6
Los Angeles County Fire Department
"Spark of Love Golf Tournament & Toy Drive"
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
San Dimas Canyon Golf Course
2100 Terrebonne Avenue
San Dimas 91773
https://www.tournamentcadd.ie/sparkoflove2017
Friday, December 6
Glendale Fire Department
"Cram-A-Classic Toy Drive"
6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
131 N. Isabel St.
Glendale 91206
(818) 548-2792
Saturday, December 7
Conejo Valley Cars & Coffee
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
O'Reilly's Auto Parts Store
737 Wendy Drive
Thousand Oaks, 91320
(805) 368-3550
www.cvcarsandcoffee.com
Saturday, December 7
San Bernardino County Fire Department
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"
58501 Twentynine Palms Hwy
Yucca Valley 92284
Saturday, December 7
San Bernardino County Fire Department
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Crestline Bonfire of Fire Station 25
23407 Crest Forrest Dr.
Crestline 92325
Saturday, December 7
San Bernardino County Fire Department
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Blue Jay Bonfire in the Jensen's parking lot
27264 Highway 189
Blue Jay 92317
Sunday, December 8
Mattel & UCLA Health Spark of Love Toy Drive
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Lakers Live - Chick Hearns Court
Staples Center
1111 S Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Thursday, December 12
Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department
"Spark of Love Toy Drive Collection"
2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Tree Lot
(northwest corner of Foothill & Milliken)
Rancho Cucamonga
(909) 774-4777
Saturday, December 14
San Bernardino County Fire Department
8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Hesperia Walmart Supercenter Fundraiser
"Fill the Fire Truck"
13401 Main St.
Hesperia 92345
Saturday, December 14
San Bernardino County Fire Department
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"
58501 Twentynine Palms Hwy
Yucca Valley 92284
Saturday, December 14
San Bernardino County Fire Department
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"
4210 E. Highland Ave.
Highland 92346
Saturday, December 14
San Bernardino County Fire Department
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Falcon Ridge (Stater Bro's/Target) Fundraiser
"Fill the Fire Truck"
15234 Summit Ave.
Fontana 92336
Sunday, December 15
San Bernardino County Fire Department
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Walmart, Cal Skate Grand Terrace & Academy of Champions
"Roll in Winter"
22080 Commerce Way
Grand Terrace 92313
Sunday, December 15
San Bernardino County Fire Department
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"
1540 West Foothill Blvd.
Upland 91786
Sunday, December 15
San Bernardino County Fire Department
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Rite Aid "Fill the Fire Truck"
4120 Phelan Rd.
Phelan 92371
Sunday, December 15
Open House and Toy Drive
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Station #49
43880 Lake Tamarisk Dr.
Desert Center, CA, 92239
Monday, December 16
San Bernardino County Fire Department
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Lake Arrowhead Village Bon Fire
28200 HWY 189
Lake Arrowhead 92352
Tuesday, December 17
Riverside City Fire Department
"Shop with a Firefighter and Stuff an Engine"
8:00 a.m. - Noon
Target
3520 Tyler Street
Riverside 92503
Wednesday, December 18
La Verne Fire Department
"5th Annual La Verne All Stars Softball Tournament & Spark of Love Toy Drive"
5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Wheeler Park
1499 Palomares Avenue
La Verne 91750
(909) 596-5991
Saturday, December 21
San Bernardino County Fire Department
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"
58501 Twentynine Palms Hwy
Yucca Valley 92284