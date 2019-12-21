Subaru makes huge donation to Spark of Love toy drive in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- We're in the final countdown to Christmas. And thanks to the thousands of people who have generous donated to our Spark of Love campaign, children all around the Southland will have big smiles on their faces this holiday season.
"The team and I had a blast shopping for all these toys today!" said Eric Park, of Subaru of America.
And it's not too late to help!
"They can stop by their local Subaru retailer and donate to help support the Spark of Love," said Park. "We truly believe it is important to give back to the communities where you live, work and play. "
"Orange County Fire Authority has partnered with ABC since the inception," said OCFA Captain Tony Bommarito. "We've had firefighters and staff volunteering since Thanksgiving, picking the toys up and dropping them off here at the warehouse so it's an honor and a privilege."
It's the K-WAVE Warehouse in Santa Ana that has been keeping the toys safe before they are given out.
"We work with 110 agencies here in Orange County, and we're distributing somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000 toys," said Lance Emma K-WAVE General Manager.
Lisa Gonzales-Solomon is the principal of Madison Elementary School in Santa Ana and has seen the joy these gifts brings to her students.
"Some kids have faced trauma, or are going through difficult times," said Gonzales-Solomon. "These toys get into the hands of kids who really need a bit more joy. Thank you to everyone who contributes to Spark of Love."
For more on Spark of Love, visit abc7.com/sparkoflove.
