Sidewalk Library: Drop technology for a moment, read a book. One Riverside neighborhood offers pop-up offering free books

RIVERSIDWE (KABC) -- With so many public and school libraries, plus book stores, shut down due to the pandemic, it's not that easy to find a book these days. And it's especially challenging for students.But in an age of social media and streaming networks, there is still room for a good book. And in this Riverside neighborhood you'll find plenty right here on the sidewalkKids seem to love this neighborhood library and that's just what librarian Susan Straight wants to hear. She started putting out the books when the coronavirus shut down the local schools."I put these out, kids' books, and they were gone the next day," said Straight.The library has grown since then; Straight now has books for just about everyone."I have contemporary fiction, lots of classics," said Straight.There are no strict rules at this library. It's all based on the honor system and that's proving to be a winning formula for everyone."I have people dropping off boxes of books at night," said Straight.Bring a book, borrow a book, or take a book: it's all okay at this library. A sidewalk stop where the written word is offering everyone a break from technology and more importantly the pandemic.