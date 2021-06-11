'Thrive with Pride Celebration' on ABC7 highlights the LGBTQ+ community in SoCal

Saturday, June 12: "Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7

Raven-Symoné talks about co-hosting the 2019 L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood.

ABC7 will air a one-hour primetime special, "Thrive with Pride Celebration," on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m.Join ABC7's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné and Pride reporters Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz as we celebrate Pride in SoCal!We'll shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference and we'll hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, with special appearances from "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" cast members Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, "Everything's Going to be Okay" actor Adam Faison, the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 winner, Symone!Plus, we'll have special performances from LGBTQ+ ally and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.