Community & Events

'Thrive with Pride Celebration' on ABC7 highlights the LGBTQ+ community in SoCal

We'll honor the LGBTQ+ community with musical performances, celebrity appearances, and in-depth interviews
EMBED <>More Videos

Raven-Symone busy in front of, behind the camera

Saturday, June 12: "Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7


ABC7 will air a one-hour primetime special, "Thrive with Pride Celebration," on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m.

Join ABC7's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné and Pride reporters Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz as we celebrate Pride in SoCal!

We'll shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference and we'll hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, with special appearances from "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" cast members Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, "Everything's Going to be Okay" actor Adam Faison, the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 winner, Symone!

Plus, we'll have special performances from LGBTQ+ ally and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

EMBED More News Videos

Raven-Symoné talks about co-hosting the 2019 L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspridegaylgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridecommunitylgbt
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rescue crews searching for man who fell off Catalina ferry
OC business owners protest workplace mask rules
Amazon driver attacks customer after delivery argument
Newsom recall election to cost $215 million
Making these 4 changes can increase your lifespan, research shows
Newsom orders probe into death row inmate's conviction
3-year-old boy dies in NJ after window fall, dog attack
Show More
Sinkhole in Mexico now larger than football field, traps 2 dogs
Tale of 2 prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pennsylvania
FDA advisers debate urgency of vaccinating kids against COVID
'It's been a rough year' - CA vaccine lottery winner speaks out
Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of seniors, mayor says
More TOP STORIES News