TikTok helps boost business at Lincoln Heights Night Market

By
TikTok credited with helping Lincoln Heights Night Market explode

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a weekend night market that has exploded in popularity. Vendors set up tents and serve up an assortment of food - everything from tacos and tri tip barbecue to sushi.

Some visitors started coming to Avenue 26 years ago when there was just one taco stand. Now there are more than 60 vendors.

Cesar Ruiz, owner of El Jefe's Barbecue, started selling his specialties at the market a few months ago after he lost his job. He's one of several vendors who say the market has helped them make a living during very difficult times.

