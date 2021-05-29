Tips for teens looking to make some cash this summer

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of job openings reached a high of 8.1 million on the last business day of March 2021. That's nearly double the low of about 4.6 million in April 2020.
Shelah Potter, the youth program coordinator from Good Will SoCal, said they're hiring about 400 teens this summer.
"We are actually currently looking for youth that are from 18 to 24 years old and ready to work. We have jobs everywhere," said Potter.
Good Will SoCal has managed to employ more than 300 youth during the pandemic.
However, local residents Suzanna Kruck and her 18-year-old daughter Katherine Zepeda said the job search hasn't been easy.
"A lot of the jobs that I've applied for haven't called me back, and I've applied for like a good chunk," said Zepeda.
Potter has some tips for teens looking to get a summer job.
First, use the CalJOBS website. It's a site that directly links to employers. So, once you're in the system, they can find you.
Second, check out your local colleges. Potter said they should have a broadband website for job openings that are good for people with little or no experience.
Third, use the Good Will SoCal Job Center for help with employment training and finding a job.
After a year of significant job loss, data shows it might be a good time to look for a job.
