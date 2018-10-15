Tribes come together in San Pedro for Many Winters Gathering of Elders

For four days, indigenous people took part in the Many Winters Gathering of Elders. The event has held at Angels Gate Park in San Pedro.The gathering brings together elders from throughout what was once known as the Turtle Island territories of North America. This year's participants include those from El Salvador, South Dakota, New Mexico, Arizona and North Carolina, including others from the local tribes.The gathering is a chance for members of the public to hear speakers and see traditional ceremonial dances. The original Many Winters Gathering of Elders was held in 1992 as a protest of the 500-year anniversary of Columbus' arrival.After a 10-year absence, the gathering was revived last year to large crowds. The event also featured a multimedia exhibit called "Coming Into Being: Gathering the Elder in Me."