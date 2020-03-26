Community & Events

US veterans help South Gate seniors in need with care packages amid COVID-19 crisis

Senior citizens are said to be the most vulnerable at contracting COVID-19.

Now, many are stuck at home sheltering during the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the help of the American Legion, operated by U.S. veterans, those seniors who live in South Gate are receiving care packages.

"We have close to almost 12,000 seniors in South Gate right now," said Robert Montalvo, Vice-Commander of the American Legion Post #335. "Just from speaking to them the past week, the majority don't have anybody to help them out. The don't have family or friends. And they are very isolated in their homes and scared."

Montalvo gathered his team to make and deliver these care packages.

"Our goal is try and just give them one-week supply of toilet paper, soap and food also, a lot of dry food," said Montalvo.

The city of South Gate stepped in to help by opening up a call center for seniors.

"With the call center we received calls where seniors need hygiene products, food," said Denise Diaz, Vice Mayor of South Gate. "Because with the 65 and up not being allowed to go out there and only shop between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8

a.m., a lot can't do that."

Diaz also volunteered to drop off the care packages while doing a welfare check on seniors to make sure they're doing OK

"Normally during these situations, we create hysteria and we just become selfish," said Diaz. "But I have seen the complete opposite of my community, which is the beauty of it."

To donate, contact Robert Montalvo: 323-392-8135

South Gate Senior Well Hotline: 323-563-9525
