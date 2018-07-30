COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers preserve habitat at San Pedro's White Point Nature Preserve

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
Volunteers came out by the dozens to the White Point Nature Preserve.


The group was led by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy.

Their goal: habitat restoration.

This is done by pulling out invasive species of plants and replacing them with native ones.

At the White Point Nature Preserve volunteers have planted, mulched and watered more than 700 native species of plants.

The habitat restoration reduces wildfires and provide food and shelter to endangered animals.

The White Point Nature Preserve features 102 acres of restored coastal sage scrub habitat, hiking and handicapped-accessible trails overlooking the ocean.
