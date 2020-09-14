Local hospital holds walk of honor for 80-year-old veteran who died from COVID-19

A local hospital held a somber and emotional walk of honor for a veteran who lost his battle with COVID-19.Dignity Health doctors, nurses and staff gathered for one final salute to 80-year-old Johnnie Franklin, whose hospital bed was draped with an American flag.Franklin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years before serving another 20 years with the U.S. Postal Service.His only son described the difficulties of being separated from his father as he was receiving treated."The hardest part of this whole journey has been my inability to support him and be by his side, you know what I mean, talk with him, pray with him," said Ian Franklin. "Out of everything else, that's the most difficult time because at a time like this, you need family right there by your bedside and that wasn't the case."Franklin is survived by his son and five grandchildren.