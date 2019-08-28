Community & Events

Local window washers become superheroes at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

By Cheryl L. Diano
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The folks at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital had a dilemma. The kids needed to have their day brightened and the hospital had dirty windows!

So Spider-Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Batman and The Hulk came to the rescue. Not only were they suspended several stories up and armed with squeegees, they were also tasked with bringing smiles to the pediatric patients.

"We're here to visit with these kids, and bring some light to a situation where we can do some good," said one window washer, who was dressed as Spider-Man.

"It was fun," said Daniel Damian, a patient at the hospital. "I got to see every superhero I wanted to see."

The kids and their parents saw real-life "grime fighters" in action, as admired superheroes washed windows as they descended from the roof of the hospital.

Since 2013, Sunland Window Cleaning has provided colorful costumes and donated time to bring superhero-sized excitement to pediatric patients.
