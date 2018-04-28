The Wings of Freedom Tour has touched down in Torrance. Four iconic World War II-era planes have flown into Zamperini Field.Flying tours are available for a Boeing B-17, B-25 and B-24 bombers, and a P-51 Mustang fighter. Torrance's WWII hero and the field's namesake, Louis Zamperini, flew as a bombardier in a B-24.Zamperini fought in the South Pacific, gaining fame in the book and movie "Unbroken."Ground tours are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Thirty-minute flights range from $400 to $2,200. Looking at the exterior of the Greatest Generation's aircrafts is free.The planes will be in Torrance until April 29.