COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 iconic World War II-era planes on display at Zamperini Field in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Wings of Freedom Tour has touched down in Torrance. Four iconic World War II-era planes have flown into Zamperini Field.


Flying tours are available for a Boeing B-17, B-25 and B-24 bombers, and a P-51 Mustang fighter. Torrance's WWII hero and the field's namesake, Louis Zamperini, flew as a bombardier in a B-24.

Zamperini fought in the South Pacific, gaining fame in the book and movie "Unbroken."

Ground tours are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Thirty-minute flights range from $400 to $2,200. Looking at the exterior of the Greatest Generation's aircrafts is free.

The planes will be in Torrance until April 29.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityartmural artsbusinessLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News