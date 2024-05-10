Police believes the suspect Bikramjit Singh could be anywhere because he's a truck driver that has routes all across the U.S.

Fake rideshare driver wanted for sexual assault in California could be anywhere in US, police warn

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Authorities are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman he picked up while posing as a rideshare driver near Fresno, California, last month.

Police say 27-year-old Bikramjit Singh is wanted for an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault that happened on April 21. Officials also say he is a long-haul truck driver who works across the United States and fear he could be anywhere at this point.

Officials say Singh had been falsely presenting himself as an Uber driver to people as they were leaving a bar.

After picking up the victim, police say Singh took her to a location in Fresno, where he carried out the sexual assault.

Police say Uber has confirmed that the victim had not called for a ride that night and that the SUV Singh was driving is not registered with the company.

Photo of the suspect provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Investigators say Singh had used his roommate's vehicle, which he removed the plates from.

Officials say Singh told the victim he had committed similar crimes in the past.

Clovis police say they don't have any further evidence of any other victims.

Our sister station KFSN has reached out to Uber about the incident but has not yet received a response.

Anyone with information about Singh's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.