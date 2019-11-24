Community remembers Gracie Muehlberger, student killed in Saugus High School shooting

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A community came together to grieve, mourn and honor one of the students killed in the Saugus High School shooting.
Gracie Anne Muehlberger was remembered during a service at Real Life Church in Valencia Saturday.
The celebration of life honored the 15-year-old girl who loved to dance and sing.
"We have what feels like a hole or emptiness in our chest that no words can easily describe. We keep asking 'Why?'" said Gracie's father, Bryan Muehlberger.
Gracie's two brothers stood with their father as he spoke poignantly about the loss of his only daughter - the girl he called Sweetpea.
"Memories - that's all we're trying to make in life. The memories with Gracie and our family are far and wide. Our little Sweetpea Gracie will remain forever alive in our hearts and the hearts and minds of all of you," Bryan said.
Hundreds gathered to mourn at the church Gracie attended with her family.
"She was such a joyous person. She laughed infectiously. She lived every moment to the fullest," said Pastor Rusty George.
After the service, Bryan thanked the first responders who were at his daughter's side on the day of the shooting and the community.
"The love and everything we've experienced from close friends and family and the community has just been over the top and overwhelming," Bryan said. He shared that Gracie loved to bring joy and laughter to people's lives.
