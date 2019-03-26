Crime & Safety

Community mourning Compton teen as investigation into her death continues

As investigators look for her murderer, the Compton community is mourning the death of 15-year-old Samantha Bustos.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- As investigators look for her murderer, relatives describe 15-year-old Samantha Bustos as quiet and a good friend.

Samantha's body was found in an industrial part of Compton behind a bush Monday morning.

She spent the last several years under the care of her grandmother.

"We have to come together as a community and find out what happened to her, why she ended up like this," said Maria Villareal, a woman who works in the area and helped the family distribute fliers when the girl was missing.

"I was hoping to see them to give them a hug, because when I look at her it's like I'm looking at my daughter."

A relative said Samantha and her friend begged Samantha's grandmother to let her spend the night on Friday. That friend reportedly told her family she was spending the night at Samantha's.

"I had contact with her best friend and she asked me if she had gone home that morning," said Victor Lopez, Samantha's cousin.

Candles now mark a memorial site in the same area where her body was found two days later.

Detectives have not made any arrests.

"As a mother I think it's a wake-up call for the parents here in Compton," said Villareal. "Especially for the girls. We need to be more careful."
