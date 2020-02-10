Loved ones, community to remember Altobelli family at public memorial held at Angel Stadium

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones and the community will gather at Angel Stadium Monday to remember the lives of three family members who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

The memorial for John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and daughter Alyssa, 14, is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Doors to the stadium open at 3 p.m.

The three perished when the helicopter they were on crashed in Calabasas just over two weeks ago. Nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed.

Vigil honors memory of Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family gathered in Newport Beach to honor the memory of Alyssa Altobelli, a 14-year-old girl who died in the helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant his daughter Gianna.



John Altobelli was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. His daughter Alyssa was a basketball teammate of Gianna.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help two Altobelli children who were not involved in the crash. More than $450,000 have been raised from two GoFundMe campaigns.

On Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report and found no evidence of an engine failure in the helicopter crash. No cause was listed in the reported.

Also killed in the crash were pilot Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.

Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know so far about the nine people, including Kobe Bryant, who were killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas Sunday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyhelicopterkobe bryanthelicopter crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Red Carpet Rundown: Live recap of the fashion of Hollywood's biggest night
LA pet shop closing months after video of employee tossing dog
Suspect arrested after chase in Mustang through San Fernando Valley
Good Samaritan rescues woman from fiery crash in Irvine
Some Hollywood streets remain closed as Oscars cleanup begins
Show More
Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
LA ranks among the best places for celebrating Valentine's Day
85-year-old arrested in fatal Corona hit-run
More TOP STORIES News