Compton woman wins CA lottery for 2nd time; takes home $2M

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A little luck can go a long way!

Ruby Evans recently bought a winning "Instant Prize Crossword" lottery scratcher at Sweet Time Donuts in Compton.

She thought she had won $2,000, but the shop's owner scanned her ticket and found that she actually won $2 million!

Because of her win, the shop also gets $10,000.

Evans also won $100,000 playing the California Lottery back in 2013.

"I'll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It's given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters," Evans told the California Lottery. "I'm having fun."

Evans said she has not stopped playing the California Lottery. She even says she recently won another $5,000 playing the lottery at Sweet Time Donuts.

Evans told the California Lottery that her fellow customers tease her for her amazing luck.

"They say 'Ruby, haven't you won enough? Save some winners for all of us,'" Evans told the California Lottery.