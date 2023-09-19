A suspect in Compton escaped after ramming California Highway Patrol officers, who then opened fire, authorities said.

CHP opens fire on driver who tried to ram officers during traffic stop in Compton: Authorities

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver in Compton on Monday night attempted to ram a car at California Highway Patrol officers, who then opened fire, authorities said.

The suspect, described only as a man in his mid-20s, escaped on foot after the confrontation, which occurred during a traffic stop, the CHP said. He remained at large.

The incident developed shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Aprilia Avenue, a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol said.

After the shooting, apparent bullet holes were seen in the windshield of the vehicle driven by the suspect.

No officers were injured, the CHP said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.