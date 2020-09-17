Compton shooting: 1 of 2 wounded sheriff's deputies released from hospital, Villanueva says

We at @LASDHQ appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support you have shown for our ambushed deputies.



Great news, one of those deputies was released from the hospital today. He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he's not alone. We, as a community, are in this together. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- As the reward for the shooter grows to $300,000 one of the two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were shot in Compton is out of the hospital, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.A 24-year-old male deputy has been released while the 31-year-old female deputy who was also wounded in the shooting remains in the hospital.The two deputies on transit duty were shot as they sat in a patrol vehicle at the Metro station in Compton on Saturday. Their names have not been released, but both were sworn in just 14 months ago.The prognosis for both deputies is good but they have a long road to recovery.The lone shooter was seen on surveillance video walking up to the patrol vehicle, aiming a handgun at the passenger window and firing several shots. A short time later, the female deputy was seen inside a nearby building working to put a tourniquet on her injured partner even as she was bleeding from her own wound to the jaw.Sheriff's officials say the massive law enforcement presence that was dispatched to Lynwood on Tuesday was for an armed carjacking suspect who has not been linked to the deputy shooting. The big presence was required because that suspect had previously wounded the carjacking victim with a high-powered rifle. That suspect was arrested and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.