Compton: Dramatic fire erupts at auto body shop, prompting response from firefighters

EMBED <>More Videos

Dramatic fire erupts at Compton auto body shop

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted Friday morning at an auto-body shop in Compton, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

The blaze was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1000 block of East Compton Boulevard, according to the Compton Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and a tall column of smoke emanating from the roof of the building. The emergency responders doused the fire with hoses on the ground and perched atop engine ladders.

There were no immediate reports of injuries as firefighters raced to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countybuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
West Hollywood shooting leaves 4 men wounded, authorities say
RFK assassin Sirhan seeks parole; Gascón won't challenge release
Woman hospitalized with COVID comes home to find husband dead
Iconic Mexican band Los Bukis to host sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium
Some doctors say CA should bring back outdoor mask mandate
1 wounded after shooting at Westfield Culver City mall
Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks as death toll over 160
Show More
Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 speaks out
'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery appeals latest defeat
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Volleyball team brings gifts for opponents impacted by CA fire
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
More TOP STORIES News