Compton: Dramatic fire erupts at auto body shop, prompting response from firefighters

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted Friday morning at an auto-body shop in Compton, prompting a massive response from firefighters.The blaze was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1000 block of East Compton Boulevard, according to the Compton Fire Department.Firefighters arrived to find flames and a tall column of smoke emanating from the roof of the building. The emergency responders doused the fire with hoses on the ground and perched atop engine ladders.There were no immediate reports of injuries as firefighters raced to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.The cause of the fire is under investigation.